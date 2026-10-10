October 10, 2026

ABAD Chairman Hanif Gohar Praises Apna Ghar Housing Scheme on World Habitat Day

Web Desk October 10, 2026

Muhammad Hanif Gohar says affordable housing can help Pakistan’s middle class achieve homeownership and improve family security.

Muhammad Hanif Gohar, ABAD Chairman, praises Pakistan’s Apna Ghar affordable housing scheme.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar appreciates the Apna Ghar Housing Scheme on World Habitat Day.

On World Habitat Day, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Apna Ghar Housing Scheme.

Gohar said the initiative offers Pakistan’s middle class an opportunity to turn the dream of owning a home into reality. He highlighted the importance of affordable housing in improving living standards and providing families with greater financial and residential security.

He also emphasized that access to affordable homes plays an important role in building a secure future for families across the country.

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