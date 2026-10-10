Muhammad Hanif Gohar says affordable housing can help Pakistan’s middle class achieve homeownership and improve family security.

On World Habitat Day, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Apna Ghar Housing Scheme.

Gohar said the initiative offers Pakistan’s middle class an opportunity to turn the dream of owning a home into reality. He highlighted the importance of affordable housing in improving living standards and providing families with greater financial and residential security.

He also emphasized that access to affordable homes plays an important role in building a secure future for families across the country.

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