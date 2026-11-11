Meeting focuses on rising cybercrime, WhatsApp hacking, fake calls and social media blackmailing; officials pledge cooperation and urge traders to report suspicious activity

KARACHI: Shehzad Akbar, Additional Director at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and Inspector Hussain Chandio met Orangi Traders Association Chairman Razi Hyder Rizvi and Senior Vice President Abdul Qadir Shaikhani to discuss growing cybercrime concerns affecting the business community.

The meeting took place at the NCCIA office. During the visit, the association representatives presented an honorary shield and an Ajrak to the officials as a gesture of appreciation and goodwill.

Traders Raise Concerns Over Online Fraud

The participants discussed several cybercrime issues, including online fraud targeting traders, fake telephone calls, WhatsApp account hacking and blackmail through social media.

Chairman Razi Hyder Rizvi said traders increasingly faced cyber fraud, creating serious concern across the business community.

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He stressed the importance of the NCCIA’s role in addressing these threats. He also called for awareness programmes to help traders recognise and avoid online scams.

Senior Vice President Abdul Qadir Shaikhani said the Orangi Traders Association had consistently cooperated with law enforcement agencies and would continue to support their efforts.

NCCIA Assures Cooperation

Additional Director Shehzad Akbar assured the business community of the agency’s cooperation in addressing traders’ cybercrime complaints.

He emphasised the need for awareness campaigns to prevent online fraud. He also urged traders to report suspicious activities immediately so that authorities could take timely action.

Inspector Hussain Chandio similarly assured the representatives that officials would give priority to resolving their concerns.

The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere, with participants exchanging best wishes and reaffirming their commitment to cooperation against cybercrime.

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