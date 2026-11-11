Hina Sani speaks about merit, artistic identity and the alleged lobby system in Karachi theatre.

Actress voices concern over alleged lobby culture in Karachi theatre, saying personal connections and favouritism are overshadowing talent and merit

KARACHI: Theatre actress Hina Sani has spoken out against what she describes as a growing lobby culture in Karachi’s theatre industry. She believes favouritism and personal connections have limited opportunities for talented performers.

Known for her acting and dance performances, Hina Sani has built her reputation through expressive facial movements, confident dialogue delivery and energetic stage presence.

However, she says certain producers and directors continue to favour familiar faces when casting performers. According to her, this practice sidelines artists who deserve opportunities on merit.

Hina Sani Criticises Favouritism in Theatre

Hina Sani said she never approaches producers or directors to request roles. She also does not believe in seeking recommendations to secure work.

“I don’t need any recommendation. My work is my identity,” she said.

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She believes genuine talent should speak for itself. An artist, she added, should not have to seek favours or repeatedly approach industry figures for opportunities.

The actress expressed disappointment over what she described as the dominance of particular groups in Karachi theatre. She alleged that some producers maintain their influence through personal contacts and preferences rather than merit-based casting.

Calls for Merit-Based Opportunities

Hina Sani believes favouritism has affected the quality and appeal of stage productions. She also linked the decline in family audiences to problems within the theatre industry.

She argued that theatre needs fresh talent, fair opportunities and a professional environment where performers receive recognition based on their abilities.

Theatre enthusiasts also believe that experienced and talented performers should receive opportunities to help revive Karachi’s stage culture.

“Theatre Is Still Close to My Heart”

Although she remains away from theatre, Hina Sani said her passion for the stage has not diminished.

She wants an environment where producers and directors judge artists by their performances rather than personal connections or group affiliations.

The actress expressed hope that merit would eventually prevail and the alleged lobby system would come to an end.

For Hina Sani, the stage remains an important part of her artistic identity, and she hopes Karachi theatre will once again recognise talent and dedication.

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