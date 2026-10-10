KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA), led by its newly elected Chairman, Syed Shujat Ali, met Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Sheryar Taj on October 6, 2026, to discuss key challenges and opportunities facing the country’s leather industry.

During the meeting, the TDAP secretary congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of PLGMEA on assuming their responsibilities. Members of the association’s North Zone also participated in the discussions through a virtual meeting on Zoom.

The discussions focused on measures to strengthen Pakistan’s leather garments sector and improve its export performance. Key issues included the revival of the National Institute of Leather Technology, participation in international exhibitions, the organisation of trade delegations and the expansion of research and development activities.

The participants highlighted the importance of industry development, international market access and stronger research capabilities in enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani leather products.

Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting the leather industry during challenging times. He underscored the importance of cooperation between trade bodies and relevant institutions to address industry concerns and explore new export opportunities.

PLGMEA Chairman Syed Shujat Ali appreciated TDAP’s efforts and continued support for leather garment manufacturers and exporters. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration and identifying practical measures to support the sector’s growth.

The leather industry remains an important part of Pakistan’s export-oriented manufacturing sector, making institutional support, international trade promotion and investment in research and development significant priorities for improving its global competitiveness.

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