KARACHI – Jubilee Life Insurance receives the Pakistan Stock Exchange Top 25 Companies award , Pakistan Stock Exchange held the Top 25 Companies Awards Ceremony, to honor the top companies of Pakistan, in Karachi on Friday, December 27, 2019. This is the most prestigious and sought out recognition for the corporate sector of Pakistan. The occasion was graced by the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan.

The companies winning the awards belong to a broad spectrum of industries meeting or exceeding the pre-requisites of Capital Efficiency, Dividend Distribution, Growth in Operating Revenues, Turnover, Corporate Governance and Investor Relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other senior government officials, distributed the awards among companies that made it to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Top-25 ranking in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Jubilee Life Insurance received the PSX Top 25 Companies award 2016. The award was presented by the Finance Minister of Pakistan, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to Mr. Farhan Faridi, Group Head – Retail Distribution, Jubilee Life Insurance.

