BANKING

BankIslami (BI) Goes AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – BankIslami (BI) – already recognized as The Most Innovative Bank in Pakistan – raises the bar and steps boldly into the future! BI becomes the First Financial Institution in Pakistan to have customer-interactive service capabilities Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

BankIslami has consistently pioneered technological progress in the Banking Industry.  It believes in customer love as the lead indicator of success and use of innovative services to achieve that objective. In this regard, BI has signed an Agreement with BaseH Technologies introducing cutting-edge automated customer facilitation through its ditigal properties powered by AI.

Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BI, Mr. Anis Uddin Sheikh, CEO, BaseH, Mr. Bilal Fiaz, Head CB, BankIslami , Syed Fahad Bin Tariq, Head Marketing and Mr. Khurram Schehzad, Director, BaseH, were present at the ceremony, amongst others.

BI’s leadership strongly believes in rapid technological advancement as the key to its continuous success!

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
BANKING

JS Bank Supports Entrepreneurs Through Szabist Partnership

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: JS Bank has joined hands with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology (SZABIST), a leading educational institution to support graduate students in their quest for becoming potential entrepreneurs by availing the JS Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme. This partnership will enable aspiring students of SZABIST to avail financing for […]

JS Global Capital
BANKING

Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 closes with resolution to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The 4th annual Pakistan Investment Conference wrapped up after wide-ranging discussions on enhancement of bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and the United States alongside exploration of foreign investment avenues. Hosted by JS Global- a subsidiary of JS Bank, the conference aimed to connect Pakistani corporates with their US counterparts and build communication channels for growth […]

Bank of Punjab
BANKING

Bank of Punjab Implements State-of-Art International Core Banking System

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Lahore, (The Azb): The Bank of Punjab has successfully implemented a state-of-art international core banking system in its entire branch network. The new system is customer centric which will help the bank to offer better service to its customers. In the new system all branches of the bank will be able to service the entire […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.