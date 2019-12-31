BankIslami (BI) Goes AI (Artificial Intelligence)

KARACHI – BankIslami (BI) – already recognized as The Most Innovative Bank in Pakistan – raises the bar and steps boldly into the future! BI becomes the First Financial Institution in Pakistan to have customer-interactive service capabilities Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

BankIslami has consistently pioneered technological progress in the Banking Industry. It believes in customer love as the lead indicator of success and use of innovative services to achieve that objective. In this regard, BI has signed an Agreement with BaseH Technologies introducing cutting-edge automated customer facilitation through its ditigal properties powered by AI.

Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BI, Mr. Anis Uddin Sheikh, CEO, BaseH, Mr. Bilal Fiaz, Head CB, BankIslami , Syed Fahad Bin Tariq, Head Marketing and Mr. Khurram Schehzad, Director, BaseH, were present at the ceremony, amongst others.

BI’s leadership strongly believes in rapid technological advancement as the key to its continuous success!

