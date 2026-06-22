Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, handed over a major donation of medical and surgical supplies, patient beds and essential healthcare equipment to the management of Jinnah Hospital Karachi in collaboration with PEI on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony in Karachi, Senator Mandviwalla said Pakistan’s education and health sectors continue to face significant challenges and require sustained improvement efforts. He said he had adopted 50 schools for transformation and enhanced functionality, adding that work on the initiative is progressing and approaching completion.

The senator also referred to his recent visit to Lyari Hospital and said healthcare services there were operating effectively, with patients expressing satisfaction over available facilities.

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He stressed that public support and access to essential services remain critical responsibilities for authorities. He described the donation drive as an effort to reduce hardship and strengthen healthcare delivery while noting that similar welfare initiatives would also be expanded to Balochistan.

Senator Mandviwalla said donations should match institutional requirements and deliver maximum public benefit. He added that the initiative reflects public service objectives rather than political interests.

He further emphasized that national progress depends on collective action and encouraged people to contribute positively toward institutional improvement. While constructive criticism should continue, he said unfair criticism and discrimination should be discouraged.

Responding to questions, the senator said a complete inventory of donated equipment had been shared and authorities would monitor its use to maintain transparency and accountability. He added that hospital administrations remain responsible for operational management and compliance.

The Director of PEI also addressed the event and described the initiative as timely and important, calling for continued support to improve public welfare, particularly in underserved and vulnerable communities.