The Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and The Bank of Punjab (BOP) have launched preparations for Punjab’s transition to a fully digitised procurement system ahead of its official rollout on 1 July 2026.

The three institutions jointly hosted an awareness seminar in Lahore to brief stakeholders on the upcoming e-procurement framework. During the session, the Managing Director of PPRA delivered the keynote address and outlined the implementation strategy and expected operational impact.

Representatives from PITB demonstrated how the e-procurement portal functions, while officials from BOP explained the secure financial transaction mechanisms integrated into the platform.

As the financial partner, BOP introduced a banking-grade security framework aimed at reducing paperwork and preventing fraud. The platform supports digital bid securities through single-touch online transfers, authenticated SWIFT-based bank guarantees, and an automated refund system for unsuccessful bidders.

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To support implementation, the three organisations also launched a dedicated Digital Procurement Facilitation Center at BOP. The facility will provide real-time technical and transactional assistance through a joint support team from PPRA, PITB and BOP for procuring agencies and contractors.

Officials said the integrated digital ecosystem will shorten procurement timelines, improve supplier accessibility and reinforce financial governance across the Government of Punjab.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, where participants welcomed the coordinated approach taken by PPRA, PITB and BOP ahead of the system’s official launch.