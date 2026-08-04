August 5, 2026

Asim Munir Reviews Monsoon Preparedness During NDMA Emergency Centre Visit

Web Desk August 4, 2026

Army chief praises disaster response efforts and reaffirms the armed forces’ readiness to support relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir receives a disaster preparedness briefing at the National Emergencies Operation Centre of the NDMA.

Field Marshal Asim Munir visits NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Centre during the monsoon season.

NDMA received a high-level visit on Monday as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), reviewed Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and emergency response arrangements for the ongoing monsoon season.

During his visit to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters in Islamabad, the army chief received a comprehensive briefing on the country’s disaster management strategy and coordinated response mechanisms.

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More than 100 words into the article – NDMA Chairman briefed the COAS & CDF on the operational capabilities of the National Emergencies Operation Centre, highlighting its technology-driven emergency response systems. The presentation included “Disaster Lens 2026,” an advanced monitoring platform that provides real-time updates on the current monsoon situation and supports multi-hazard surveillance across Pakistan to improve preparedness and decision-making during emergencies.

Technology Enhances Disaster Response

Officials explained how modern monitoring tools enable authorities to assess weather conditions, identify potential risks and coordinate timely emergency responses.

Moreover, the technology helps improve communication among government agencies responsible for disaster management and public safety.

Army Reaffirms Full Support

Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the NDMA for strengthening Pakistan’s national disaster management capabilities.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness, improving inter-agency coordination and ensuring rapid emergency responses to protect lives and critical infrastructure during the monsoon season.

He also reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to assist the civil administration and the NDMA in relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts whenever required.

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