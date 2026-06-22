The most severe heat warnings have been issued across western and central Europe as forecasters predict temperatures above 40C in several countries during the coming days.

France placed more than half of its regions under red heat alerts, the country’s highest weather warning level, as authorities ordered hundreds of schools to close and warned that temperatures in Bordeaux could reach 42C on Monday.

Officials linked a tragic incident in southern France to the extreme weather after two children, aged two and four, were found dead inside their family car in Carpentras. Emergency teams attempted to revive them, but were unsuccessful. Prosecutors said the exact cause of death remains under investigation, although heat exposure is considered a likely factor.

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Authorities also issued red warnings in Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Luxembourg as temperatures continued to rise across the region.

Meteorologists said hot air moving north from the Sahara Desert is driving the extreme conditions and trapping heat across affected areas. Forecasters warned the event could become one of Europe’s longest heatwaves in recent years.

Scientists have repeatedly identified recurring heatwaves as a consequence of global warming. According to Météo-France, 34 of the country’s 51 recorded heatwaves since 1947 have occurred since 2000, including 26 since 2011.

Across Europe, governments introduced emergency measures to reduce risks and protect public health.

Spain’s weather agency Aemet warned temperatures would remain exceptionally high for the season until Wednesday, reaching between five and ten degrees above normal levels. Authorities issued a red alert for the Basque Country, while temperatures in San Sebastian are forecast to reach 40C.

Italy extended red alerts to 12 cities including Milan, Turin, Venice, Bologna, Florence and Rome after several days of temperatures above 35C.

Germany reported five fatal swimming incidents over the weekend as temperatures climbed to 38C.

In the United Kingdom, the Met Office issued a rare red heat warning for parts of England and Wales, with temperatures forecast to approach 38C.

Belgium also prepared for record-breaking temperatures, while rail operators announced peak-hour service reductions due to heat-related disruption.

Temperatures are expected to peak across much of Europe on Wednesday, with Paris forecast to reach 41C.

France’s national railway operator urged vulnerable passengers to postpone non-essential travel during the hottest period of the week.

The French education ministry said 845 schools closed completely, while around 1,800 allowed students to leave classes early because of the heat.

Authorities estimate around 63 million people across France are currently affected by either red or orange heat warnings.

The French government also warned residents against swimming in unsupervised rivers and lakes after 13 drowning deaths were recorded during the weekend.

Local authorities in the Gironde region reported three deaths among elderly residents that were partially linked to extreme temperatures.

Officials warned that although coastal regions may record the highest temperatures, much of France is expected to remain between 36C and 40C throughout the week.

Forecasters said temperatures are unlikely to ease until the end of the week as the heatwave remains widespread, intense and prolonged.