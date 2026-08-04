Trader leader urges the government to cut fuel prices, reduce utility costs and provide immediate relief to revive business activity.

Karachi Businesses are facing mounting challenges as soaring inflation and repeated increases in petroleum prices continue to erode consumer purchasing power, according to Ilyas Memon, Chairman of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad and President of the Tariq Road Traders Alliance.

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Speaking on the worsening economic situation, Memon said commercial activity across Karachi has slowed sharply as rising living costs force consumers to cut spending. He warned that the persistent increase in fuel prices has driven transport costs, raw material prices and the cost of essential goods significantly higher, placing both traders and customers under growing financial pressure.

More than 100 words into the article – Karachi Businesses continue to struggle as higher operating expenses and declining consumer demand hit markets across the city. Memon said many retailers are witnessing a steep fall in customer footfall, while sales in several markets have dropped by as much as 70%. He added that many shopkeepers are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their businesses open as operational costs continue to rise alongside weakening purchasing power.

Fuel Prices Add to Business Pressure

Memon said frequent increases in petroleum prices have accelerated inflation and raised transportation and logistics costs throughout the supply chain.

As a result, businesses have passed on higher costs to consumers, further reducing demand and slowing market activity.

Traders Call for Immediate Relief

He urged the government to reduce petroleum prices and bring essential commodity prices under control to ease pressure on businesses and households.

Furthermore, he warned that if authorities fail to provide timely relief, the business community may launch protests to highlight its concerns.

Small Businesses Face the Biggest Challenge

According to Memon, small traders and daily wage earners have suffered the greatest financial impact from the ongoing economic situation.

He cautioned that prolonged market stagnation could weaken Karachi’s economy further, increase unemployment and force more businesses to close.

Demand for Lower Utility Costs

Memon also called on the government to introduce a comprehensive relief package for the business community.

He said reducing electricity and gas tariffs would help lower operating costs, support struggling businesses and encourage commercial activity across the country.

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