Historian Ayesha Jalal addresses an audience at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.

Renowned historian discusses Jinnah’s views on Palestine, regional conflicts and Pakistan’s historical role during an interactive session in Karachi.

Ayesha Jalal, one of the world’s leading historians on Muhammad Ali Jinnah and South Asian politics, delivered a thought-provoking lecture at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum’s Institute of Nation Building in Karachi, where she examined Jinnah’s position on Palestine and reflected on contemporary developments in the Middle East.

The event, held at Flagstaff House, attracted academics, diplomats, media professionals and members of civil society. In her keynote address, Dr Jalal explored Jinnah’s historical perspective on Palestine while drawing comparisons with today’s regional challenges, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer discussion on history, diplomacy and Pakistan’s role in regional affairs.

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More than 100 words into the article – Ayesha Jalal highlighted how historical events continue to shape modern geopolitical debates. Participants engaged in detailed discussions on Jinnah’s diplomatic vision, Pakistan’s foreign policy legacy and the relevance of historical perspectives in understanding current developments in the Middle East. The audience actively exchanged views with the speaker, making the session a platform for informed academic dialogue and public engagement.

Distinguished Speakers and Guests

The programme opened with welcoming remarks by Liaquat Merchant, Senior Vice Chairman of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (QAHM).

Meanwhile, Ameena Saiyid, a member of the Board of Governors, introduced the keynote speaker, while Ikram Sehgal, Vice Chairman of QAHM, delivered the vote of thanks and closing remarks.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Nasreen Jalil, Ghazi Salahuddin, Sadeqa Salahuddin, General Moinuddin Haider, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Aqeel Bilgrami and Sirajuddin Aziz, alongside representatives from academia, diplomacy and the arts.

Celebrating Scholarly Contributions

Dr Jalal is internationally recognised for her extensive research on South Asian history and the Pakistan Movement.

Her notable publications include The Sole Spokesman: Jinnah, the Muslim League and the Demand for Pakistan, The Struggle for Pakistan, The State of Martial Rule, Partisans of Allah: Jihad in South Asia and Muslim Enlightened Thought in South Asia. She also co-authored Modern South Asia and edited The Oxford Companion to Pakistani History.

Promoting Historical Dialogue

The Quaid-e-Azam House Museum said it remains committed to promoting informed discussions on Jinnah’s legacy, Pakistan’s history and the country’s place in the modern world through academic and public engagement initiatives.

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