Daily non-stop service between Doha and Philadelphia resumes with Airbus A350-900, offering Qsuite and Starlink Wi-Fi.

Qatar Airways has resumed daily non-stop flights between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), restoring one of its key transatlantic routes and expanding its North American network to 14 destinations.

The airline officially relaunched the service on 1 August 2026, operating the route with the Airbus A350-900. Passengers travelling on the route will have access to the airline’s award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink Wi-Fi, providing high-speed internet connectivity throughout the flight.

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More than 100 words into the article – Qatar Airways said the restored Philadelphia service strengthens its commitment to the United States market while offering travellers seamless connections through Hamad International Airport to more than 160 global destinations. The airline said the daily service provides greater flexibility for both business and leisure passengers travelling between North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and other international destinations through its Doha hub.

Daily Flight Schedule

The airline will operate the following daily services:

Flight QR727: Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) – Departs 07:30 , arrives 14:30

Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) – Departs , arrives Flight QR728: Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) – Departs 21:30, arrives 17:00

Premium Travel Experience

The Airbus A350-900 features Qatar Airways’ award-winning Qsuite, offering enhanced privacy and comfort for premium travellers.

Additionally, passengers can enjoy Starlink Wi-Fi, enabling fast onboard internet access throughout their journey.

Bookings Now Open

The airline confirmed that bookings are available through its official website and mobile application.

Furthermore, members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club can earn Avios on eligible bookings and redeem points for upgrades, extra baggage, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, along with other travel benefits.

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