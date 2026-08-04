August 5, 2026

FPCCI Delegation Meets Sindh IG to Discuss Karachi Security and Business Growth

Web Desk August 4, 2026

Senior business leaders and police officials review law and order, security measures and strategies to strengthen industrial and commercial activity across Sindh.

FPCCI leaders meet Sindh IG Javed Alam Odho at the Central Police Office to discuss law and order and business security in Karachi.

FPCCI delegation meets Sindh IG Javed Alam Odho to discuss security and business development.

FPCCI Meeting with Inspector General (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho focused on improving security and creating a safer environment for business and investment in Karachi and across Sindh.

A nine-member delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi, led by Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, met the Sindh police chief at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi. The participants discussed the overall law and order situation, security arrangements and measures aimed at supporting industrial and commercial activities throughout the province.

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More than 100 words into the article – FPCCI Meeting also highlighted the importance of close coordination between law enforcement agencies and the business community. Both sides exchanged views on maintaining a peaceful business environment, enhancing security for industrial and commercial centres and ensuring that improved public safety continues to support investment and economic growth across Karachi and Sindh.

Focus on Security and Economic Activity

During the meeting, officials reviewed the province’s overall security situation, with particular attention to Karachi’s commercial and industrial areas.

Moreover, they discussed practical steps to strengthen security measures that would help businesses operate with greater confidence.

Public-Private Coordination

The FPCCI delegation stressed the importance of continuous engagement between the business community and law enforcement agencies.

Furthermore, participants agreed that effective coordination can improve investor confidence, protect commercial activity and contribute to long-term economic stability.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining peace, strengthening security arrangements and supporting a business-friendly environment across Sindh.

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