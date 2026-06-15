The balanced budget presented for fiscal year 2026–27 received support from business circles as economic priorities and fiscal management remained central to the government’s financial agenda.

The balanced budget was welcomed for emphasizing economic stability, investment opportunities, and public relief while aiming to strengthen long-term economic performance.

Ishtiaq Baig Supports Balanced Budget

Ishtiaq Baig congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and the government’s economic team on presenting the balanced budget for fiscal year 2026–27.

He stated that the proposed financial framework places emphasis on economic stability, development priorities, and public relief.

According to his statement, the budget includes measures intended to strengthen the economy on a sustainable basis while encouraging economic activity.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining confidence among investors and businesses.

Shehbaz Sharif Economic Stability Focus

Ishtiaq Baig said the balanced budget reflects continued attention toward reducing inflationary pressures and expanding investment opportunities.

He stated that recent improvements in economic indicators have become visible due to government initiatives.

According to his remarks, fiscal discipline and expansion of the tax net contributed to gradual economic stabilization.

He further noted that export promotion efforts have also supported broader economic objectives.

Muhammad Aurangzeb Budget Measures

The balanced budget was described as an effort to align fiscal planning with development goals and long-term growth.

Baig stated that economic reforms and structured financial management are important for maintaining momentum.

He also expressed optimism regarding policies designed to support investment and strengthen market confidence.

Additionally, he suggested that sustained implementation would remain important for achieving intended outcomes.

PML-N Business Forum Economic Outlook

The President of the PML-N Business Forum expressed hope that the government would continue practical policy measures in the coming fiscal year.

He stated that future efforts should remain focused on development, stability, and public welfare.

According to his comments, consistent economic management may support business confidence and broader economic activity.

The statement reflected support for policies intended to improve long-term economic conditions.

Balanced Budget Development Expectations

Supporters of the balanced budget expect continued focus on fiscal responsibility and economic progress.

Business stakeholders continue to monitor outcomes related to investment growth and inflation management.

Economic performance in the upcoming fiscal year will likely remain closely observed by industry and financial sectors.

The broader objective remains achieving sustainable economic development through policy continuity.