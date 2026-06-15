Representatives joined the visit from several prominent institutions including University of Rajshahi, University of Dhaka, University of Chittagong, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Jahangirnagar University, North South University, BRAC University, Asian University of Bangladesh and Southeast University.

The discussions explored opportunities to deepen academic cooperation through institutional linkages and collaborative engagement.

Participants exchanged experiences related to education delivery, university development, and regional partnerships.

The dialogue also opened space for identifying future initiatives that support higher education advancement.

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HEC Pakistan Supports Engagement

Higher Education Commission Pakistan participated in the visit through its officials and regional representatives.

Representatives included Jehanzeb Khan and Syed Mehboob Ali Shah alongside representation from the HEC Regional Centre Karachi.

Their presence reinforced the broader institutional importance of regional education engagement.

The discussion reflected a shared interest in strengthening educational collaboration frameworks.

IBA Karachi Regional Education Vision

IBA Karachi stated that the visit aligns with its continued commitment to expanding academic cooperation across South Asia.

The institution continues to promote knowledge exchange and meaningful academic engagement with regional partners.

With more than 22,000 alumni worldwide, IBA positions itself as a contributor to innovation and educational leadership.

The university also continues to emphasize inclusivity, sustainability, and future-focused higher education initiatives.