The launch of CBD Potohar signals a new phase in Punjab’s urban development strategy. The initiative aims to create a future-focused destination designed around smart infrastructure, investment opportunities, and sustainable growth.

The CBD Potohar project reflects efforts to expand modern urban development beyond Lahore while supporting economic activity and long-term regional progress.

CBD Punjab Launches CBD Potohar

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority, also known as CBD Punjab, officially announced CBD Potohar as a new development initiative in Punjab.

The project is planned as an integrated destination designed to support living, business, recreation, and economic activity within a connected urban environment.

According to the announcement, the initiative seeks to combine modern infrastructure with sustainable planning principles.

The development also aims to strengthen regional competitiveness through investment-oriented growth.

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Maryam Nawaz Development Vision

The CBD Potohar initiative is being developed under the vision of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and aligns with broader goals of modernization and urban expansion.

Project stakeholders stated that the development reflects objectives centered on transparency, progress, and future readiness.

The initiative is positioned as part of Punjab’s wider efforts to create urban centers aligned with international development standards.

Officials emphasized that long-term planning remains central to the project framework.

CBD Punjab Expansion Strategy

Following earlier development initiatives in Lahore, CBD Punjab is extending its model into new regions through CBD Potohar.

Previously announced projects include CBD Quaid District, CBD Bab District and CBD NSIT City.

According to the authority, these initiatives contributed to strengthening investor engagement and promoting development activity.

The expansion reflects continued focus on infrastructure-led economic growth.

CBD Potohar Smart Infrastructure Plan

The CBD Potohar master concept includes smart infrastructure, mixed-use developments, and sustainable mobility systems.

The proposed framework also outlines environmentally responsible planning and future-focused commercial zones.

Officials stated that the project intends to support innovation and facilitate opportunities for emerging industries.

Its location is expected to enhance connectivity and encourage broader economic participation.

Imran Amin CBD Potohar Outlook

Imran Amin stated that CBD Punjab was established with the objective of strengthening Pakistan’s position through investment-led development and modern infrastructure.

According to his statement, previous progress in Lahore demonstrated how structured planning and implementation can support urban transformation.

He further stated that CBD Potohar represents the next stage of this long-term development vision.

The project was described as a future-oriented environment intended to support opportunity, sustainability, and innovation.

CBD Potohar Investment Potential

Supporters of CBD Potohar expect the initiative to contribute to economic expansion and strengthen Punjab’s evolving urban landscape.

The development is positioned as a growth corridor intended to unlock opportunities across investment and commerce.

Officials noted that additional information regarding planning frameworks and investment opportunities will be announced later.

The project represents another step in Punjab’s broader urban modernization agenda.