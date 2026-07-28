Teachers and school principals have until August 17 to complete the national learning environment survey, which supports Indonesia’s Education Report Card.

Teachers and school principals across Indonesia still have time to complete the Sulingjar 2026 survey, an important component of the country’s National Assessment programme. According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (Kemendikdasmen), the survey opened on July 20 and will remain available until August 17, 2026.

Education authorities have encouraged schools to complete the survey well before the closing date to avoid technical issues or delays caused by heavy traffic on the online system. Officials stressed that early participation will help ensure a smooth submission process for all respondents.

Sulingjar 2026 Supports School Improvement

More than 100 words into the programme, Sulingjar 2026 is designed to assess the quality of the learning environment rather than evaluate the performance of teachers or school leaders. Unlike the Minimum Competency Assessment (AKM), which focuses on students, the survey gathers information about teaching practices, school leadership, safety, and the overall learning atmosphere.

The collected data will contribute to Indonesia’s Education Report Card, enabling schools to identify strengths and areas requiring improvement. Officials say accurate responses will help shape future education policies and support efforts to improve learning outcomes nationwide.

Who Must Complete the Survey?

The survey is mandatory for school principals and teachers across all education levels, including early childhood education (PAUD), primary schools (SD/MI), junior secondary schools (SMP/MTs), senior secondary schools (SMA/MA), vocational schools (SMK/MAK), equivalency education programmes, and Islamic schools (madrasahs).

Teachers assigned to more than one school are required to complete the survey separately for each institution where they are officially registered through the Dapodik or EMIS education databases.

How to Complete the Survey

School operators will distribute login credentials to eligible respondents before the survey begins. Teachers and principals can then sign in to the official Survei Lingkungan Belajar website using their registered Single Sign-On (SSO) account.

After logging in, respondents should select the National Assessment menu, access the Learning Environment Survey, and answer all questions before submitting the form.

The Ministry has urged participants to provide honest and accurate responses, noting that reliable information will produce better data to strengthen Indonesia’s education system and improve the quality of schools across the country.

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