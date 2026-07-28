July 28, 2026

easypaisa Expands Islamic Banking with EFU Life Through New Takaful Savings Solution

Web Desk July 28, 2026

The fully digital, Shariah-compliant savings product offers halal returns, built-in Takaful protection, and aims to strengthen financial inclusion across Pakistan.

easypaisa Digital Bank and EFU Life introduce a Shariah-compliant Islamic Takaful Savings product for Pakistani customers.

easypaisa and EFU Life launch a digital Islamic Takaful Savings solution in Pakistan.

Karachi: easypaisa Digital Bank has partnered with EFU Life to introduce a fully digital Islamic Takaful Savings solution, providing customers across Pakistan with a Shariah-compliant way to save while benefiting from built-in financial protection. The new offering is designed to make Islamic savings more accessible through a seamless digital experience available directly on the easypaisa mobile application.

The latest product allows easypaisa users to earn halal returns of up to 8% while enjoying integrated Takaful coverage, combining savings and financial security in a single solution. Customers who enroll through the app will also have the opportunity to win a complimentary Umrah trip as part of the launch campaign.

Indonesia’s Sulingjar 2026 Survey Deadline Nears as Schools Urged to Complete Responses Early

Islamic Takaful Solution Strengthens Financial Inclusion

More than 100 words into the announcement, Islamic Takaful remains at the heart of easypaisa’s strategy to expand access to ethical and Shariah-compliant financial products. The initiative supports Pakistan’s growing demand for Islamic digital banking services while offering customers a convenient and transparent way to build savings without compromising their financial principles.

The launch also strengthens easypaisa Digital Bank’s expanding wealth management portfolio and contributes to the continued growth of Pakistan’s emerging insurtech sector by combining digital banking with Islamic financial protection.

Leaders Highlight Long-Term Partnership

Commenting on the launch, Jahanzeb Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of easypaisa Digital Bank, said the new Islamic Takaful Savings solution reflects the bank’s commitment to helping customers protect their income, improve financial planning, and meet the increasing demand for Shariah-compliant digital financial services.

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EFU Life, said the initiative builds on the long-standing partnership between the two organisations while expanding access to innovative Islamic financial protection through digital technology.

Supporting Pakistan’s Digital Banking Growth

With more than 60 million registered users, easypaisa continues to broaden its portfolio of inclusive financial services in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision for greater financial inclusion. The bank said the latest offering is another step towards serving Pakistan’s unbanked and underbanked communities by delivering secure, accessible, and technology-driven financial solutions.

The partnership with EFU Life is expected to encourage greater adoption of digital Islamic financial products while supporting the country’s broader transition towards inclusive and digitally enabled banking services.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh receives recognition during the National Civilian Honor Celebration in Houston after receiving the Sitara-e-Khidmat.

Sitara-e-Khidmat Recipient Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Honored as Houston Declares July 21 His Day

Web Desk July 27, 2026
Participants attend TDAP's seminar on Good Agricultural Practices and maize export standards in Okara.

Pakistan maize exports gain momentum as TDAP highlights China market at Okara seminar

Web Desk July 27, 2026
District Governor Shahzad Sabir attends the installation ceremony of Rotary Club of Nexus President Iqbal Tahir Arain at DHA Club in Karachi.

Rotary Club: Tahir Iqbal Arain Installed as President of Rotary Club of Nexus in Karachi

Web Desk July 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com