The fully digital, Shariah-compliant savings product offers halal returns, built-in Takaful protection, and aims to strengthen financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Karachi: easypaisa Digital Bank has partnered with EFU Life to introduce a fully digital Islamic Takaful Savings solution, providing customers across Pakistan with a Shariah-compliant way to save while benefiting from built-in financial protection. The new offering is designed to make Islamic savings more accessible through a seamless digital experience available directly on the easypaisa mobile application.

The latest product allows easypaisa users to earn halal returns of up to 8% while enjoying integrated Takaful coverage, combining savings and financial security in a single solution. Customers who enroll through the app will also have the opportunity to win a complimentary Umrah trip as part of the launch campaign.

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Islamic Takaful Solution Strengthens Financial Inclusion

More than 100 words into the announcement, Islamic Takaful remains at the heart of easypaisa’s strategy to expand access to ethical and Shariah-compliant financial products. The initiative supports Pakistan’s growing demand for Islamic digital banking services while offering customers a convenient and transparent way to build savings without compromising their financial principles.

The launch also strengthens easypaisa Digital Bank’s expanding wealth management portfolio and contributes to the continued growth of Pakistan’s emerging insurtech sector by combining digital banking with Islamic financial protection.

Leaders Highlight Long-Term Partnership

Commenting on the launch, Jahanzeb Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of easypaisa Digital Bank, said the new Islamic Takaful Savings solution reflects the bank’s commitment to helping customers protect their income, improve financial planning, and meet the increasing demand for Shariah-compliant digital financial services.

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EFU Life, said the initiative builds on the long-standing partnership between the two organisations while expanding access to innovative Islamic financial protection through digital technology.

Supporting Pakistan’s Digital Banking Growth

With more than 60 million registered users, easypaisa continues to broaden its portfolio of inclusive financial services in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision for greater financial inclusion. The bank said the latest offering is another step towards serving Pakistan’s unbanked and underbanked communities by delivering secure, accessible, and technology-driven financial solutions.

The partnership with EFU Life is expected to encourage greater adoption of digital Islamic financial products while supporting the country’s broader transition towards inclusive and digitally enabled banking services.

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