Governor Sindh Visits NJV School, Urges Youth to Embrace AI and IT

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi interacts with students during his visit to NJV School.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi visited NJV School and interacted with students and teachers, highlighting the importance of education, technology and youth development.

The Governor was welcomed by NJV School Management Board CEO Masood and other members of the administration. During his visit, he inspected classrooms, the library, science laboratory, sports ground, and arts and culture facilities.

School officials briefed him on academic activities, educational facilities and the institution’s history. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the facilities available to students.

Governor Visits Historic Constituent Assembly Hall

Governor Nehal Hashmi also visited the historic hall where sessions of Pakistan’s first Constituent Assembly were held.

He stressed the importance of preserving national heritage and helping young people understand the historical significance of such institutions.

Youth Urged to Focus on AI and IT

Addressing students and teachers, Governor Sindh recalled how their ancestors migrated to Pakistan in search of a better future.

PTCL Expands Digital Literacy Training to 22 Districts

He said today’s youth must focus on AI and IT to build a successful future.

“Today, our youth need to migrate towards AI and IT for progress and a bright future,” he said.

The Governor also encouraged students to use the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub. He said young people could explore opportunities related to employment, loans, laptops and other facilities through the platform.

He added that studying abroad could provide valuable opportunities. However, he urged students to return to Pakistan after completing their education and contribute to the country’s development.

Governor Addresses Child Labour Concerns

During the interaction, students asked questions about employment, loans, laptops and youth development programmes. The Governor responded to their questions and discussed available opportunities.

On child labour, Governor Nehal Hashmi said effective measures were urgently needed to eliminate the practice.

He praised initiatives taken by the Punjab government to tackle child labour. He also called for successful measures to be implemented across Pakistan.

The Governor said Pakistan’s future depends on educated and technologically skilled young people. He stressed the need to provide greater opportunities in modern fields, particularly AI and IT, to prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing world.

Follow THE AZB