Ahead of its highly anticipated theatrical release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the center of fresh spoiler speculation after musician Steve Lacy appeared to reveal the identity of one of the film’s most closely guarded characters. The unexpected comment came during the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles, where cast members and celebrity guests gathered to celebrate Marvel Studios’ latest Spider-Man adventure.

Lacy, whose song “oh yeah?” features in the film’s soundtrack, attended the premiere on Monday and spoke with reporters on the red carpet. During one interview, he was asked to name his favorite character in the movie, and his response immediately caught the attention of Marvel fans online.

Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Online Speculation

More than 100 words into the discussion, Spider-Man fans began circulating clips of Lacy’s interview across social media. He replied, “Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character.”

The remark has fueled widespread speculation because Marvel Studios has deliberately kept the identity of Sadie Sink’s character secret throughout the film’s promotional campaign. Neither the studio nor the actress has officially confirmed who she portrays in the movie.

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Jean Grey Theory Gains Momentum

For months, many Marvel fans have theorized that Sink could be playing Jean Grey, one of the most iconic characters from the X-Men universe. Lacy’s comments appear to support that theory, leading some fans to believe he may have accidentally revealed one of the movie’s biggest surprises before its release.

However, there is no official confirmation that Lacy’s remarks accurately reflect the film’s plot. Some fans have suggested he may have been joking or intentionally misleading audiences, while others believe his comments were an unintentional spoiler.

Marvel Studios has also remained silent about the identity of the film’s primary villain, adding further intrigue to the growing speculation surrounding the sequel.

Marvel Keeps Major Secrets Until Release

Sadie Sink has previously addressed the numerous fan theories surrounding her mysterious role, joking in interviews about the wide range of online speculation without confirming any details. Her character has remained one of the biggest unanswered questions leading up to the film’s premiere.

The secrecy has become part of Marvel’s marketing strategy, with the studio revealing very little about the movie’s central antagonist or several key plot points before release.

Fans will not have to wait much longer to discover the truth, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas on July 31. Until then, Steve Lacy’s red carpet comments are likely to keep speculation and online discussion surrounding the film at a high level.

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