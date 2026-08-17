SECP Launches Corporate Debt Market Desk for Business Financing

SECP establishes a dedicated Corporate Debt Market Desk to expand long-term financing options for businesses.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established a dedicated Corporate Debt Market Desk to strengthen Pakistan’s corporate debt market and help businesses raise long-term financing.

The new desk will support companies and other market participants seeking to issue debt instruments. It aims to make the issuance process simpler, faster and more cost-efficient.

New desk targets corporate financing

The initiative follows directions from Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The minister has called for a stronger and more efficient corporate debt market. Such a market can give businesses more options for long-term financing.

It can also reduce companies’ reliance on traditional bank lending.

A senior SECP official will serve as the focal person for the new desk. The official will assist issuers and investors with various corporate debt market activities.

The desk will cover public offerings and private placements of corporate debt securities.

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It will also facilitate Pakistan Stock Exchange listings, Sukuk and other Shariah-compliant debt instruments.

SECP creates dedicated online resources

The SECP has also launched a dedicated Corporate Debt Market section on its website.

The section provides information on the relevant legal and regulatory framework. It also includes market data, guidance material and contact information for the desk’s focal person.

The move is intended to make key information easier for companies and investors to access.

As a result, market participants will have a clearer understanding of the requirements and procedures for corporate debt issuance.

Reform aims to attract investment

SECP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said a deeper corporate debt market could diversify long-term financing sources.

He said it could also mobilise institutional investment and support infrastructure and industrial development.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Debt Market Desk forms part of the SECP’s wider reform programme.

The reforms seek to simplify issuance procedures and reduce associated costs.

The regulator also plans to standardise documentation to make the market more accessible to issuers and investors.

A stronger debt market could give Pakistani companies another route to raise capital for expansion and investment.

It could also create more opportunities for institutional investors seeking longer-term investment instruments.

Through the new desk, the SECP aims to bring greater efficiency and transparency to corporate debt issuance.

The initiative marks another step towards developing a broader capital market and expanding financing options for Pakistan’s businesses.

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