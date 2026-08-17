FPCCI Seeks Stronger Pakistan–ASEAN Trade and Investment Ties

FPCCI leaders and ASEAN diplomats discuss opportunities to strengthen Pakistan–ASEAN trade and investment ties in Karachi.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called for stronger commercial engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN countries, with a focus on trade, investment and business partnerships.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh made the call during the ASEAN Day 2026 commemoration at Federation House in Karachi.

The event carried the theme “Strengthening Pakistan–ASEAN Trade, Investment and Economic Partnership”. It brought together diplomats, business leaders and representatives of trade and investment organisations.

FPCCI pushes stronger business links

Atif Ikram Sheikh said ASEAN’s growing economic importance offers new opportunities for Pakistani exporters and investors.

He called for more direct engagement between businesses in Pakistan and ASEAN member states. He also urged companies to take part in trade delegations, exhibitions and business-to-business meetings.

According to the FPCCI president, stronger institutional links could help businesses identify new markets and develop long-term partnerships.

He also stressed the importance of joint ventures and technology cooperation between the two sides.

Business council proposed

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted the untapped potential in Pakistan–ASEAN economic relations.

He said FPCCI was working towards establishing a Pakistan–ASEAN Business Council. The proposed platform would support B2B cooperation, trade delegations, investment and joint ventures.

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Magoon identified several sectors with potential for cooperation.

These include textiles, information technology, food processing, agriculture, value-added products and cold storage.

Engineering, two-wheelers, tourism and fisheries could also offer opportunities. He further highlighted the potential of the blue economy.

Meanwhile, he called for better air and maritime connectivity. Improved links, he said, could support trade, tourism and cargo movement.

Calls for more commercial engagement

Former FPCCI Senior Vice President Hanif Gohar urged businesses to turn Pakistan’s cordial diplomatic ties with ASEAN into stronger commercial relationships.

He called for greater participation by Pakistani companies in ASEAN exhibitions.

He also supported regular engagement between chambers of commerce and trade associations.

According to Gohar, joint ventures and market-focused cooperation should remain key priorities for businesses.

The event brought together Consul Generals and diplomats from ASEAN member states. Representatives from ASEAN Dialogue and Sectoral Dialogue Partner Countries also attended.

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FPCCI Business Councils and international trade organisations were present as well.

Representatives of JETRO and KOTRA also participated in the discussions.

ASEAN markets offer new opportunities

The ASEAN diplomatic representatives shared information about opportunities in their respective markets.

They encouraged Pakistani companies to explore greater trade and investment cooperation.

Masatomo Itonaga, Country Head of JETRO, shared his views on Asian markets, investment and technology cooperation.

Sungwoon Hwang, Director General of KOTRA, also discussed opportunities for stronger business connections.

Presentations highlighted specific market opportunities for Pakistani companies.

Naseem Rashed, Trade and Investment Counsellor of Pakistan for ASEAN, addressed the gathering. Nadar Ali Ghanghro of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation also shared insights.

Maria Eugenia, Technical Advisor for ASEAN Countries in the pharmaceutical industry in the Philippines, discussed sector-specific opportunities.

The discussions ended with broad agreement on the need for sustained business engagement.

Participants called for more trade and investment, joint ventures and participation in international exhibitions.

They also stressed stronger institutional cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN.

FPCCI reaffirmed its commitment to working with ASEAN diplomatic missions, business organisations and other stakeholders.

The federation said continued cooperation could help turn longstanding Pakistan–ASEAN relations into tangible economic opportunities for businesses on both sides.

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