Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 11 people as tensions rise ahead of planned Rome talks

Three children are among those killed in southern Lebanon as Beirut and Hezbollah condemn the strikes and negotiations face fresh pressure

BEIRUT, August 16, 2026 — At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The attacks marked the deadliest raids in the area since agreements reached in June helped reduce fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Seven people died when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the southern village of Ansar. Another four people were killed in a strike on Deir Zahrani, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. The attacks also wounded 19 people.

Strikes Raise Pressure on Rome Talks

The latest Lebanon strikes came as Israel and Lebanon prepare for another round of US-backed direct negotiations.

The two sides plan to hold their eighth round of talks in Rome early next month. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the attacks sent a clear message ahead of the negotiations.

Aoun condemned what he called ongoing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon. He also accused Israel of violating the framework agreement and international law protecting civilians.

His office said the strike in Ansar killed an entire family.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the attacks. He called for an immediate halt to what he described as an extremely dangerous escalation.

Salam rejected Israel’s description of the targeted area as military infrastructure. He stressed that the women and children killed in the attack were not military targets.

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Hezbollah Threatens Response

Hezbollah said Israel would face an “appropriate” response to the latest attacks.

The group also called on Lebanese authorities to stop direct negotiations with Israel. It accused the government of following a path that could give Israel concessions without securing sufficient guarantees.

Hezbollah said the latest escalation reflected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political interests. The group accused him of seeking to intensify the conflict to strengthen his position at home.

The comments could further complicate efforts to maintain the framework agreement and prepare for the next round of talks.

Israel Cites Attack on Its Troops

The Israeli military said its strikes followed an attack by Hezbollah on Israeli troops operating inside an agreed security zone. The military said the attack injured three soldiers.

Israel operates in a strip of territory inside Lebanon that extends about 10 kilometres from the border.

The Israeli military also said its forces killed Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, during a strike on a headquarters in Ansar.

An Israeli statement acknowledged that Hassan’s family was inside the building when the strike occurred. It said they were also harmed.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said the strike near Ansar reached about 20 kilometres inside Lebanon. It described the attack as the deepest Israeli strike into the country in two months.

The agency also reported several airstrikes around the Ali al-Taher ridge, a strategic area overlooking Nabatieh.

Framework Deal Faces New Test

The Israel-Lebanon framework agreement calls for Hezbollah to disarm, Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon and the Lebanese army to deploy across the area.

Saturday’s attacks have placed renewed pressure on the agreement as both sides prepare for further negotiations.

Lebanon has suffered heavy losses during the latest period of hostilities. At least 4,300 people have been killed in the country since the current round of fighting began in March.

The latest violence now threatens to deepen tensions and complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the ceasefire framework.

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