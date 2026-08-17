PTCL Expands Digital Literacy Training to 22 Districts

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), has expanded the digital literacy component of its Ba-Ikhtiar Program across 22 districts.

The initiative aims to equip 2,100 women with practical digital skills. The Institute of Rural Management (IRM) will deliver the training under the programme.

Women to Receive Practical Digital Skills

Participants will receive hands-on training in smartphone use, digital literacy, online communication and internet safety. They will also learn how to access essential digital services.

In addition, PTCL will provide smartphones to participants. This will allow them to continue practising their skills after completing the training.

Amad Khan, Chief Marketing Officer at PTCL, said digital skills are becoming increasingly important in everyday life. He said the Ba-Ikhtiar programme aims to help women use technology to access information, support their families and explore new economic opportunities.

Goods Transport Strike Deferred for 40 Days as KATI Seeks Timely Action

Focus on Women’s Economic Empowerment

Anwar Ul Haq, Senior Programme Manager at IRM, welcomed the collaboration between PTCL, PPAF and IRM. He described Ba-Ikhtiar as a valuable model for inclusive skills development and women’s economic empowerment.

He also called for similar programmes to continue and expand across Pakistan.

The initiative combines technical training with digital capabilities. As a result, it aims to create new pathways towards financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

Moreover, improved digital literacy can help women participate more actively in the formal and digital economy.

PTCL Strengthens Digital Inclusion

The rollout reflects PTCL’s broader focus on digital inclusion and women’s empowerment. Through partnerships with organisations such as PPAF and IRM, the company aims to create lasting social impact.

With training reaching 22 districts, the Ba-Ikhtiar programme is expected to give thousands of women greater confidence in using digital technology and accessing new opportunities.

Follow THE AZB