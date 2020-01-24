India rejects US President’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue

NEW DEHLI – Showing its traditional intransigence once again, India has rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there is no role for any third party in this matter.

He failed to hint at the resumption of talks with Pakistan in his mantra of bilateralism. It may be recalled that the Kashmir issue has been on the UN agenda for over the last seven decades.

