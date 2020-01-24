WORLD

India rejects US President’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

NEW DEHLI – Showing its traditional intransigence once again, India has rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there is no role for any third party in this matter.

He failed to hint at the resumption of talks with Pakistan in his mantra of bilateralism. It may be recalled that the Kashmir issue has been on the UN agenda for over the last seven decades.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD

Aung San Suu Kyi departs to face charges of the genocide of Rohingya Muslim

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi left for The Hague today (Sunday) to face charges of the genocide of the Rohingya Muslim minority in the International Court of Justice. The Gambia, a tiny, mainly Muslim West African country had filed a lawsuit in the U.N’s top court accusing Buddhist-majority country of genocide, the most serious […]
WORLD

US, UK issue travel warnings for northeast India after new citizenship law leads to clashes

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – United States and Britain issued travel warnings for northeast India as opponents of a new citizenship law geared up for more protests on Saturday. Guwahati in Assam state is the epicenter of protests, where two people were shot dead and 26 injured after security forces fired blank and live rounds on the protestors. […]
HEADLINE WORLD

British PM Theresa wins parliament’s backing to renegotiate Brexit deal

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LONDON – The British Prime Minister Theresa May has won the parliament’s backing to renegotiate her Brexit deal. The Members of the Parliament voted in favour of a non-binding measure that rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement. The Members also voted on a string of amendments to Prime Minister […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.