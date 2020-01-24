Silkbank Agreement signing with Goto.pk

KARACHI – Silkbank Head office: Silkbank Limited signed an agreement with Goto.com.pk at Silkbank Head Office in Karachi where Mr. Nouman Butt (Head Alliances, Loyalty and New initiatives, Silkbank) along with Credit Card & Alliances team met Mr. Sharjeel Shafiq (Director Business Strategy, Goto.com) to sign the agreement.

This promising partnership will provide Silkbank Credit Card customers to avail products on goto.com and convert their transactions into easy installment plans at 0% mark-up, up to 3, 6, 9 & 12 months tenure.

