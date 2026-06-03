BEIRUT / WASHINGTON: Israel and Hezbollah continued exchanging fire on Tuesday despite US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had helped broker a partial understanding between the two sides.

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At the same time, Israeli and Lebanese diplomats held a fourth round of direct talks in Washington. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described diplomacy as “the least costly choice for Lebanon.”

Reported Trump-Netanyahu call draws attention

Meanwhile, US media outlet Axios reported a heated phone call between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The report said the conversation turned into an expletive-filled exchange over Israel’s military actions in Lebanon.

According to Axios, Trump criticised Netanyahu over the escalation and warned that continued strikes could isolate Israel internationally. The report also said Trump referred to his past support for Netanyahu during his corruption trial.

Axios quoted Trump as saying that Netanyahu’s actions risked further global backlash. It also reported that Trump questioned Israeli operations that caused civilian casualties and the destruction of buildings targeting Hezbollah commanders.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later said Netanyahu told Trump that Israel would continue strikes if Hezbollah kept firing at Israeli territory. It also confirmed that Israeli forces would maintain operations in southern Lebanon.

Fighting continues in Lebanon

Despite diplomatic activity, both sides continued military operations. Israel carried out additional strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah responded with continued attacks on Israeli positions.

A Lebanese embassy statement in Washington said a proposed understanding would initially pause Israeli strikes on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israel. However, Hezbollah official Mahmud Qomati rejected any partial ceasefire.

In southern Lebanon, rescuers recovered six bodies, including children, after an Israeli strike near Sidon. In Tyre, a damaged hospital resumed operations after an earlier attack injured dozens of staff members.

Washington hosts direct talks

Meanwhile, Israeli and Lebanese representatives continued direct discussions at the US State Department in Washington.

US officials, including advisers to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, participated in the talks. Washington said it aimed to reduce tensions and support broader regional stability.

Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Israel and Lebanon could reach a peace deal if Hezbollah stopped attacks. He said the US wanted negotiations to remain separate from wider regional conflicts involving Iran.