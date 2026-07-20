Home and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar says government, judiciary and civil society must work together to improve access to justice.

Human Rights protection requires collective action rather than government efforts alone, Sindh Home and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said while addressing a ceremony organised by the Legal Aid Society in Karachi.

Lanjar said challenges such as women’s rights, child protection, inheritance rights, guardianship and legal assistance demand close cooperation between the government, the judiciary, civil society and relevant institutions.

He praised the Legal Aid Society for its work in promoting access to justice. He expressed confidence that its services would especially benefit women living in rural areas.

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The minister said public awareness of women’s inheritance rights and children’s fundamental rights has improved in recent years. However, he stressed that significant challenges still remain.

Lanjar paid tribute to professionals and organisations working in the human rights sector. He described their efforts as an example for society.

He reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to strengthening the legal aid system. He said the government aims to protect human rights and provide timely access to justice for all citizens.

The minister emphasised the need for practical measures instead of routine meetings. He called for stronger coordination among institutions to deliver real benefits to the public.

Lanjar said the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always prioritised public welfare. He added that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari remains committed to improving public services and expanding citizen welfare initiatives.

He also praised Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab for effectively presenting the government’s position on human rights and legal aid.

Describing the judiciary as a vital pillar of the state, Lanjar said all institutions must work together to ensure justice and protect citizens’ constitutional rights.

During the event, the minister reviewed the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre established by the Legal Aid Society. He appreciated its performance and directed officials to increase public awareness about its services.

He also instructed authorities to relocate the call centre to a larger facility. In addition, he called for increased funding to expand its capacity and serve more people.

Lanjar concluded by reaffirming that protecting human rights is a shared national responsibility. He expressed hope that continued cooperation among stakeholders would strengthen legal aid services and improve access to justice across Sindh.

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