PRBC delegation meets Sindh IGP Javed Alam Odho at the Central Police Office in Karachi.

Business leaders and diplomats urge stronger coordination with Sindh Police to improve investor confidence and present a clearer picture of Pakistan’s security environment.

Karachi, August 13, 2026: A high-level delegation from the Pakistan–Romania Business Council (PRBC) met Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho in Karachi to discuss investor security and bilateral trade.

The PRBC delegation held talks with the Sindh police chief at the Central Police Office. The meeting focused on modern policing, business security and investor confidence.

The delegation included Asad Ur Rehman Khan, Honorary Consul General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in Pakistan. Atif Farooqi, Honorary Consul General Designate of Romania in Sindh and PRBC adviser, also attended.

Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of the Pakistan–Romania Business Council, was part of the delegation.

Security and investor confidence

During the meeting, the delegation stressed the importance of security in attracting foreign investment. Members said international media coverage can often create concerns about Pakistan’s security situation.

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They called for greater communication between law enforcement agencies, business groups and international investors. They said direct information from senior police officials could help investors better understand conditions on the ground.

Atif Farooqi said law enforcement officials can play an important role in promoting bilateral trade. He said investors gain confidence when they receive security information directly from senior officials.

Farooqi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s relationship with Romania. He has worked to promote bilateral trade between the two countries for the past 26 years, according to the statement.

Sindh Police highlights technology reforms

Asad Ur Rehman Khan highlighted several technology projects by Sindh Police. These include Safe City, S-4 Smart Surveillance, digital forensics and drone units.

He also pointed to the police’s growing cybercrime capabilities. According to the delegation, such measures can reassure foreign investors when authorities communicate them effectively.

Javed Alam Odho reaffirmed Sindh Police’s commitment to creating a secure business environment. He said the police would continue supporting traders, industrialists and foreign investors.

The Sindh IGP also said technology-based reforms have helped improve law and order across the province.

DIG Headquarters Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh stressed the value of regular discussions between law enforcement officials and business representatives. He said such engagement can help strengthen investor confidence and support bilateral trade.

PRBC calls for stronger cooperation

Sohail Shamim Firpo said the council remains focused on trade, investment and institutional cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

He called for factual and data-based security updates for international stakeholders. According to Firpo, better communication can help turn concerns about security into new business opportunities.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact between Sindh Police, business councils and diplomats.

The participants said stronger cooperation could help improve investor confidence. They also linked the initiative to Pakistan’s wider efforts to expand international trade and investment.

The Pakistan–Romania Business Council is a bilateral trade facilitation body. It works to promote commerce, investment and institutional cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

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