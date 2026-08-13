August 13, 2026

Pakistan Ambassador Hosts Dinner for Visiting PGA Delegates in Netherlands

Web Desk August 13, 2026

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah hosted a dinner at Pakistan House to honour visiting PGA delegates and promote engagement with Pakistan’s parliamentary and business community.

Pakistan Ambassador Syed Haider Shah with visiting PGA delegates and embassy officials

Pakistan Ambassador Syed Haider Shah hosts visiting PGA delegates at Pakistan House in the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, hosted a dinner at Pakistan House in honour of visiting delegates of the Parliamentary General Assembly (PGA).

The gathering brought together prominent Pakistani parliamentarians, diplomats, senior embassy officials and business representatives.

Among those attending were Naveed Qamar, Member of the National Assembly and President of the PGA, and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of Parliament and Director of the PGA.

The event also included the Deputy Head of Mission, Commercial Counsellor and senior officials from the Embassy of Pakistan.

Leading businessman Shehryar Khan also attended the dinner along with other guests and their spouses.

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The reception provided an opportunity for the visiting delegates and Pakistani officials to exchange views in a cordial setting. It also highlighted the role of diplomatic engagement in strengthening cooperation among parliamentary, business and institutional representatives.

The group photograph from the dinner captured Ambassador Syed Haider Shah alongside the visiting PGA delegates, embassy officials and prominent members of Pakistan’s business community.

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