TECNO’s limited-time Independence Day offer gives CAMON 50 Series buyers a free smartwatch, while online shoppers can enter a lucky draw for a Revoo Y06 electric bike.

TECNO has launched a special Independence Day offer for customers in Pakistan. The CAMON 50 Series now comes with a free TECNO Watch 3 Active.

The smartwatch is worth PKR 10,000. The offer runs from August 8 to August 20. Customers who buy an eligible phone during this period can claim the watch at no extra cost.

Online buyers can also enter a lucky draw. They could win a Revoo Y06 electric bike worth PKR 151,000.

Free smartwatch with CAMON 50

The promotion focuses on TECNO’s CAMON 50 Series. The phones start at PKR 94,999.

The series targets users who want strong camera features. It includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera.

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TECNO says the camera is built for better low-light photos. It can also help users capture family events and Independence Day celebrations.

The phones are aimed at people who create and share content online. The camera features add to the series’ appeal for social media users.

Online buyers get an extra chance

Customers who buy through TECNO’s official website can get another reward.

Eligible online orders placed between August 8 and August 20 will enter the lucky draw. One winner will have a chance to receive a Revoo Y06 electric bike.

The bike has a stated value of PKR 151,000. This gives online shoppers an added reason to consider the promotion.

The offer combines a smartphone purchase with two potential rewards. Buyers can receive a smartwatch and may also win an electric bike.

Offer available until August 20

The promotion is available for a limited period. Customers must complete their eligible purchase by August 20.

TECNO has advised buyers to check its official website for the full offer details. Customers should also review the terms and conditions before placing an order.

The Independence Day campaign gives Pakistani consumers another option when looking for a smartphone upgrade. The free smartwatch adds extra value to the CAMON 50 Series.

With the promotion ending on August 20, interested buyers have a limited window to take part.

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