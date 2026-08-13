Espen Barth Eide and Pakistan’s army chief discuss bilateral ties, regional stability and greater defence and security cooperation.

RAWALPINDI, August 13, 2026: Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, with both sides discussing regional security and Pakistan-Norway relations.

Eide led a high-level Norwegian delegation during the meeting with Munir, who serves as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces.

The discussions covered matters of mutual interest, global peace and regional security. Both sides also reviewed opportunities to strengthen bilateral engagement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir presented Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability. He stressed the importance of cooperation and joint efforts to address shared security challenges.

The Norwegian foreign minister appreciated the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in supporting regional peace and stability.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. They also agreed on the importance of expanding cooperation in defence and security-related areas.

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The meeting comes as Pakistan continues diplomatic and security engagement with international partners on regional stability and common security concerns.

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