The event organised by All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Associations featured a flag-hoisting ceremony and cake cutting with traders and police officials.

Sindh MPA Dr Fozia Hameed attended an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony organised by the All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Associations in Karachi as the chief guest.

The ceremony brought together members of the business community to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and promote national spirit. Dr Fozia Hameed participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony as celebrations continued across the city.

Traders join Independence Day celebrations

The programme included the hoisting of the national flag and a cake-cutting ceremony. Members of the traders’ community participated in the celebrations and expressed their enthusiasm for the national occasion.

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DIG Traffic Pir Shah also attended the event alongside representatives of the business community.

The gathering provided an opportunity for traders and public representatives to mark Independence Day together and reaffirm their commitment to the country.

The organisers said such events help strengthen national unity and encourage citizens from different sections of society to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

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