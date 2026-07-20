SBCA Director General Dr Wasim Shamshad assures builders of reforms, digitalisation and stricter action against illegal construction during meeting at ABAD House.

SBCA Reforms took centre stage during a meeting between Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Dr Wasim Shamshad and members of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) at ABAD House in Karachi.

The meeting focused on illegal constructions, building approvals, work certificates, digitalisation and other issues affecting Pakistan’s construction industry.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi said comprehensive reforms, digitalisation and a simplified approval system were essential to improve transparency and efficiency within the SBCA.

He expressed concern over the growing number of illegal constructions in Karachi and urged authorities to take immediate action against unauthorised developments.

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Bakhshi said builders who comply with legal requirements continue to face unnecessary delays in obtaining project approvals. He called for replacing the traditional table-to-table approval process with a fully digital system.

He also proposed introducing an online licensing system for builders operating in interior Sindh. In addition, he urged the SBCA to establish a regional licensing office in Hyderabad to improve access to services.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Wasim Shamshad reaffirmed the SBCA’s commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against illegal construction across Sindh.

He said the authority is implementing reforms under its ease of doing business initiative. These measures aim to simplify approval procedures and improve service delivery for stakeholders.

The SBCA chief also announced the introduction of a post-inspection system to strengthen the monitoring and maintenance of buildings after construction.

He said the authority is digitalising challans, fee payments, work certificates and other regulatory procedures to improve transparency and reduce processing times.

Dr Shamshad added that all future regulations would be developed after consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and address industry concerns.

Both sides agreed that closer cooperation between regulators and the construction industry would help improve governance, encourage legal development and promote sustainable growth in the sector.

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