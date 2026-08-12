Governor Sindh and Moroccan officials present Azfar Ahsan with a commemorative shield in Karachi

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi, Morocco’s ambassador and honorary consul general present a commemorative shield recognising his role in promoting greater understanding of the Kingdom.

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune and Morocco’s Honorary Consul General Mirza Ishtiaq Baig jointly presented a commemorative shield to Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and Chairman of Nutshell Group and former Minister for Investment.

The recognition came during an Enthronement Anniversary reception in Karachi. The honour acknowledged Ahsan’s contribution to strengthening Morocco-Pakistan ties and promoting greater understanding of Morocco among audiences in Pakistan.

Recognition for strategic communication

The presentation recognised Ahsan’s efforts to promote Morocco’s narrative through dialogue, communication and strategic storytelling.

His work has contributed to highlighting Morocco’s perspective and strengthening people-to-people understanding between the two countries.

The ceremony brought together officials and representatives involved in diplomatic and economic relations between Pakistan and Morocco.

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Strengthening bilateral engagement

The recognition also highlighted the importance of communication in developing stronger international partnerships.

Morocco and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation extending across diplomatic, economic and cultural areas.

The presentation of the shield reflected appreciation for initiatives that encourage dialogue and greater awareness of Morocco’s role and identity in Pakistan.

The event was held in Karachi as part of celebrations marking the Enthronement Anniversary of the Kingdom of Morocco.

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