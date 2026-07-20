Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Islamabad for official talks with Pakistani leaders.

Anita Anand begins her first official visit to Pakistan for high-level talks with Ishaq Dar on trade, education and bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan-Canada Relations received a fresh boost on Monday as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in Islamabad for her first official visit since taking office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Anand at the Foreign Office (FO). State-run PTV shared footage showing the two leaders greeting each other and posing for photographs.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit marks Anita Anand’s first trip to Pakistan as Canada’s foreign minister.

During the visit, Ishaq Dar and Anita Anand will hold bilateral talks covering the full spectrum of Pakistan-Canada relations.

The discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Both ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office said Anita Anand is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership during her visit.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian foreign minister is also expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and Canada enjoy cordial bilateral relations built on strong people-to-people connections.

It added that the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada continues to play an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Officials said the visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Canada to deepen cooperation and expand bilateral engagement in key sectors.

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