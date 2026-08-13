Bukhari Group Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Khan joins senior leaders and business partners at the Independence Day celebration in Karachi.

Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Khan led the celebration in Karachi as senior executives and business partners joined the company’s Independence Day event.

Karachi, August 13, 2026: Bukhari Group of Companies celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a special event at its head office in Karachi.

The Bukhari Group gathering brought together senior leadership, staff members and key business partners. The event focused on national pride, unity and the company’s long-standing partnerships.

Independence Day celebration in Karachi

Chairman Bukhari Group of Companies, Muhammad Rafiq Khan, led the celebrations. He joined the group’s senior leadership for a ceremonial cake-cutting.

The ceremony reflected the company’s spirit of unity and shared success. Employees and guests also took part in the Independence Day activities.

Several business partners attended the event. Their presence highlighted the strong relationships between Bukhari Group and its partners.

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The distinguished guests included Dr Kemal Ayd?n, Founder and CEO of the Ibni Sina Institute and World Ageing Council (WAC).

Manzoor Thanvi, Country Manager Pakistan at Flynas, also attended the ceremony. Asrak Fekadu, Area Manager Pakistan at Ethiopian Airlines, was among the guests.

Fazal Mehmood, CEO of Sana Travels, also joined the Independence Day gathering.

Chairman extends Independence Day greetings

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Rafiq Khan congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

He thanked the group’s leadership, employees and business partners for their continued support. He also praised their dedication and trust in the company.

Rafiq Khan said celebrating Independence Day with valued business partners was a proud moment. He noted that the gathering reflected both national spirit and strong business relationships.

The chairman also expressed hope for greater cooperation in the future. He said continued partnerships could support shared growth and success.

Celebration ends with message of unity

The event ended with attendees joining the Independence Day celebrations. Guests expressed optimism about future cooperation and new opportunities.

The gathering also highlighted Bukhari Group’s focus on long-term partnerships. The company said it remains committed to growth and strong business ties.

Bukhari Group of Companies is a Pakistani business conglomerate with interests across several sectors. The group focuses on business development, strategic partnerships and sustained growth.

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