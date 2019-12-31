Hub Power Company
Hub Power Company wins Top 25 Companies Award from PSX

KARACHI – The largest independent power producer of Pakistan, The Hub Power Company Limited has won the Top 25 Companies Award. The prestigious award conferred by Pakistan Stock Exchange, entering its fortieth year, is awarded to companies for demonstrating outstanding financial and managerial performance.

“With an aggressive growth plan and a focus on increasing the shareholder value, Hubco have remained committed to promoting the long-term development of Pakistan by pursuing and capitalizing opportunities in the fossil fuel, renewable energy and water treatment projects,”

Mr. Khalid Mansoor, CEO Hubco

With the aim of Fueling lives through Energy, The Hub Power Company Limited has an installed capacity of producing over 2920 MW through its four plants in Hub, Narowal and Azad Kashmir. The Company is the only power producer in Pakistan with four upcoming projects listed in the CPEC, namely imported coal-based China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) at Hub, Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and Thalnova Power Thar (Pvt.) Ltd. and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) at Thar Coal Block II.

