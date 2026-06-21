A female Loggerhead Turtle has returned to its original nesting site on Oman’s Masirah Island 12 years after researchers first tagged it, offering fresh evidence of the species’ extraordinary ability to return to its birthplace for breeding.

Environmental specialists recorded the sighting during routine field monitoring at Al Ayjah Beach in the Wilayat of Masirah, located in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

According to Oman’s Environment Authority, officials originally fitted the turtle with an identification tag during the 2014 nesting season at the same beach.

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Ghasi bin Hamad Al Farsi, environmental monitoring supervisor at the authority’s Masirah centre, said the return adds to documented records of loggerhead turtles repeatedly nesting on Masirah’s shores.

He said the observation supports scientific evidence of “site fidelity”, a natural behaviour in which female sea turtles return to the same nesting grounds where they were born.

The latest record also indicates that the turtle remains reproductively active more than a decade after it was last documented.

Authorities have included the sighting in the official 2026 loggerhead nesting season records and added it to the Environment Authority’s long-term database of tagged turtles under the Masirah Island nesting beach management programme.

Researchers say long-term monitoring efforts continue to play an important role in understanding migration patterns and supporting conservation measures for marine wildlife.