AI Investment: Alphabet’s Cash Flow Turns Negative as Google Increases AI Spending

Google parent Alphabet reports strong revenue growth but records its first negative free cash flow in more than a decade after sharply increasing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

AI investment weighed on Alphabet’s finances during the latest quarter as the Google parent reported its first negative free cash flow in more than a decade despite posting strong revenue growth.

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The technology giant generated $119.8 billion in quarterly revenue, a 23% increase from the same period last year. However, heavy spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure pushed free cash flow to negative $5.9 billion, according to the company’s financial results.

AI Spending Continues to Rise

Alphabet increased its projected capital spending for 2026 to between $195 billion and $205 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $190 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkanazi said the company invested $45 billion during the second quarter. Around 60% of the spending went toward servers, while the remaining 40% funded data centre expansion.

She said the company continues to increase investment because demand for AI services remains stronger than current capacity.

Google Sees Long-Term Opportunity

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said the transition to artificial intelligence is still in its early stages.

He described AI as a long-term growth opportunity and said Alphabet remains disciplined in pursuing financial returns while expanding its AI capabilities.

Pichai added that significant work remains to turn advanced AI technologies into products that deliver value for users.

Investors React to Higher Costs

Despite strong revenue growth, Alphabet shares fell about 4% in after-hours trading as investors reacted to the company’s higher spending plans.

Rachel Winter, a partner at wealth management firm Killik & Co, said investors appeared concerned about the scale of Alphabet’s planned AI investment, even though the company continues to report solid business growth.

Tesla Also Reports Negative Cash Flow

Electric vehicle maker Tesla also reported negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion during the second quarter as investment costs increased.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said the company expects to spend up to $25 billion this year, more than double its capital expenditure in 2025.

He described the current period as a major investment cycle and said spending is likely to continue rising over the next three years.

Tesla shares also fell about 4% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.

AI Race Drives Higher Capital Spending

Alphabet and Tesla are among several global technology companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced computing infrastructure.

Industry analysts say these investments are expected to support future growth, although rising capital expenditure is placing short-term pressure on cash flow and investor sentiment.

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