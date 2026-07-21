Centrum Air: Direct Karachi-Tashkent Flights to Begin on September 3

Centrum Air announces the launch of direct scheduled flights between Karachi and Tashkent.

The new twice-weekly service aims to strengthen trade, tourism, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan while improving access to Central Asia.

KARACHI: Centrum Air will launch direct scheduled flights between Karachi and Tashkent from September 3, 2026, marking a significant step in enhancing air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The airline will operate the new route twice a week, with flights departing on Thursdays and Sundays. The service aims to bring the people, businesses, and cultures of both countries closer while supporting stronger economic and diplomatic ties.

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Boosting Trade and Tourism

Centrum Air said the direct flights will create new opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, and business travel. The airline expects the new route to improve connectivity and encourage greater economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Passengers travelling through Tashkent will also benefit from convenient onward connections to destinations across Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Gateway to Uzbekistan

The new service will make it easier for Pakistani travellers to visit Uzbekistan, a country renowned for its Silk Road heritage and historic Islamic landmarks.

Visitors can explore world-famous cities such as Samarkand and Bukhara, as well as the Centre for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent and the Imam Al-Bukhari Memorial Complex near Samarkand.

Centrum Air said the route is designed to serve business travellers, tourists, and those seeking cultural and religious experiences, while opening a new chapter in connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

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