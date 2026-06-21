(Karachi) Private schools in Sindh should collect fees on a monthly basis rather than charging advance payments, according to Rafia Javed, Additional Director (Registration), Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, who also reaffirmed that every private school must provide 10 per cent free education.

The remarks came during a meeting between senior educationist Arshad Malik and Rafia Javed, where discussions focused on school-related challenges, government education policies and the difficulties faced by parents in enrolling their children in private educational institutions.

Speaking informally with journalists, Arshad Malik described Rafia Javed as a committed, sincere and hardworking education official dedicated to improving educational standards across Sindh.

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During the discussion, concerns were also raised about misinformation circulating on social media that often affects communication between parents and private schools.

Rafia Javed said the department had started work at the grassroots level to improve education quality and ensure broader educational development. She stressed that all stakeholders connected to education must contribute for meaningful results to emerge.

She added that the department continues to work closely with private educational institutions and educationists to strengthen quality education and support students across the province.

Addressing school fee regulations, she said the Education Department had developed rules under court directives and instructed private schools to follow monthly fee collection practices strictly.

According to the guidance, schools should collect June fees in June and July fees in July instead of charging both months in advance. She said this approach would reduce financial pressure on parents and prevent unnecessary burdens.

Rafia Javed warned that authorities would take action against institutions found collecting advance fees following verified complaints.

She also emphasised that education remains a fundamental right of the people of Sindh and reiterated that every private school is required to allocate 10 per cent of seats for free education.

The department has directed schools to provide records of students receiving free education and noted that implementation has already produced encouraging outcomes.

Looking ahead, she announced that drug awareness programmes would begin in private schools after the June and July holidays in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force and other organisations.

Parents were encouraged to protect children from harmful habits, including tobacco-related products and vaping, while schools were urged to increase awareness and monitoring efforts.

Arshad Malik said improving education requires collective responsibility and urged private educational institutions to view quality education as a national commitment rather than only a regulatory obligation.

He called for stronger cooperation among government institutions, private schools and teachers to improve educational outcomes and move beyond political and personal interests.

Malik also praised Rafia Javed’s leadership and expressed hope that continued reforms would contribute to stronger educational standards and greater opportunities for students across Sindh.