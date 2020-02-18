HBL PSL 2020
HBL PSL 2020 to carry total prize money of US$1million

KARACHI – HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, will carry a total prize money of US$1million, it was announced today.

The winners of the 22 March final under Gaddafi Stadium lights will collect a cheque of U$500K along with a glittering and brand new trophy, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of US$200K.

In addition to the above, there will be number of other cash awards, including U$4,500 each to all the 34 player of the matches. Furthermore, US$80K will be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and Spirit of Cricket.

The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes.

The 34-match 32-day HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be the biggest cricket extravaganza to take place in Pakistan and first since the six-team Asia Cup 2008. Twelve years ago, the then four Test playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs.

Prior to this tournament, Pakistan had staged the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1987 and 1996. In 1987, Pakistan had hosted 10 matches at seven venues, while 16 matches were played at six venues in 1996.

Although a domestic tournament, the six-team HBL Pakistan Super League will be held across four venues with Karachi staging nine, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three.

The opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be held between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time former winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium and will commence at 9pm following an attractive opening ceremony, which will begin at 6.45pm.

SPORTS

