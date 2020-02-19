PSL 2020 trophy unveiled at Karachi’s National Stadium

KARACHI- HBL PSL 2020 trophy was unveiled at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, in what was the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony for the tournament on Pakistani soil.

Squash icon Jahangir Khan brought the glittering trophy to the stadium before unveiling it alongside Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and other officials.

Captains of the PSL franchises and their owners were also present on the occasion.

The trophy has been designed by UK-based based Ottewill Silversmiths. It has a crescent and star representing Pakistan and multi-coloured strips of enamel representing the vibrant culture of the country.

The PSL 2020 trophy will be used in all future events of the PSL and the names of every year’s winning team will be engraved on it.

The fifth edition of the PSL will be played from Feb 20 to March 22 in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

PCB Chairman Mani while addressing media after the ceremony said the promise made by the board to the country was today being fulfilled with the entire PSL being staged in Pakistan.

He thanked Jahangir Khan for unveiling the trophy, saying the spirit of cricket mandates that “excellence should be recognised”.

He said the ongoing year was “one of the heaviest seasons in Pakistan cricket’s history”, with a total of 190 matches having been played.

Mani said although the PCB itself was going through a “transitional stage”, its focus is “simply to make PCB a professional and highly efficient organisation working completely transparently .

He said the interest surrounding PSL 2020 had been “incredible” around the world, with more than 450 players registering to be considered for the event.

Although only 36 were chosen by the six PSL franchises, “it reflects the confidence of the foreign teams to come and play in Pakistan”.

Courtesy – DAWN

