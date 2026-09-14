Haaland Fires 10-Man Manchester City to Controversial Derby Win

Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal as 10-man Manchester City stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory in a controversial Manchester derby.

City played with 10 men for more than 70 minutes after Phil Foden received a straight red card. However, the visitors defended well and punished United on the counter-attack.

The result maintained City’s perfect start to the Premier League season under manager Enzo Maresca. Meanwhile, the victory moved City level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

United, in contrast, suffered another setback. The Red Devils dropped points for the third time in four league matches and remained 13th.

Foden Sees Red in Controversial Decision

Foden was dismissed after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes during a heated incident.

The City midfielder caught Fernandes in the chest with his studs while sitting on the ground. Just before that incident, Fernandes appeared to kick Foden in the back while the City player was on the floor.

The United captain escaped a booking. Foden, however, received a straight red card.

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As a result, United gained a numerical advantage with more than 70 minutes still to play.

United Dominate but Waste Chances

Manchester United immediately took control of the match.

Marcus Rashford came close in the 45th minute when his dipping free-kick struck the post. After the break, Kobbie Mainoo also hit the woodwork with a curling effort from distance.

Mainoo’s shot bounced off City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before landing safely for the Italian to collect.

Despite having an extra player, United struggled to create clear chances after City took the lead.

Their best late opportunity came when Fernandes found Bryan Mbeumo inside the penalty area. Mbeumo’s sharp effort forced Donnarumma into a strong save.

Haaland Punishes United on the Break

City finally found the breakthrough in the 60th minute.

Josko Gvardiol delivered a low cross after a quick counter-attack. Haaland arrived at the back post and tapped the ball into the net.

The goal initially appeared offside. However, a lengthy VAR review ruled that Haaland had remained onside.

Haaland was only marginally played on by Patrick Dorgu’s toe. At the same time, Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position while attempting to connect with the cross.

VAR determined that Fernandez did not interfere with play. The goal therefore stood.

City Hold Firm Under Pressure

The decision sparked controversy, but City remained disciplined after taking the lead.

The visitors defended deep and protected their advantage. Meanwhile, United struggled to turn possession into another clear opportunity.

City’s performance became even more impressive given the numerical disadvantage. The champions absorbed pressure and relied on quick counter-attacks to threaten United.

United’s Difficult Start Continues

The defeat represents another missed opportunity for United.

The Red Devils finished last season strongly. However, their opening matches this campaign have exposed several problems.

United have won only one Premier League match and have conceded in every league game so far.

Furthermore, the latest defeat carries added frustration because United spent most of the match with an extra player.

City, meanwhile, continue to build momentum. Haaland’s goal secured three points and extended their perfect league start.

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