Prof Dr Muhammad Altaf Mukaty appointed SZABIST University President

SZABIST University has appointed Professor Dr Muhammad Altaf Mukaty as its new President, marking a new chapter in the university’s academic and institutional leadership.

The Chancellor appointed Dr Mukaty as President in consultation with the Board of Governors, in accordance with the SZABIST University Act 2023.

Dr Mukaty is a prominent academic, engineer and educationist with more than four decades of experience in technology, research, higher education and academic leadership. He has also served SZABIST University in various leadership roles for many years.

Extensive Experience at SZABIST

Dr Mukaty has spent 13 years at SZABIST University, including 11 years as Vice President (Academics).

During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the university’s academic standing, institutional reputation and overall development. SZABIST was founded by the late Benazir Bhutto in memory of her father, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

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Over the course of his academic career, Dr Mukaty has taught more than 10,000 students at leading universities across Pakistan.

Recognised for Academic Excellence

Dr Mukaty has received several national honours for his contributions to education and engineering.

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) awarded him a Gold Medal and the Excellence Award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement at the Presidency in Islamabad.

He also received the HEC Best University Teacher Award in 2010 from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Mukaty has authored four books and numerous research papers. One of his books, published by the Higher Education Commission in 2007, received a Gold Medal from South Asia Publications.

Leadership in Education and Engineering

Throughout his career, Dr Mukaty has served on several national and international committees. He has also contributed as a member and expert of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

His appointment is expected to further support SZABIST University’s focus on academic excellence, innovation, research and institutional development.

SZABIST University congratulated Dr Mukaty on his appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and academic leadership would help guide the university towards its next phase of growth.

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