Goncalo Ramos Leads Portugal Past Norway in Nations League

Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal as Portugal beat Norway 2-1 on Sunday.

The victory kept Portugal perfect in Nations League Group A4. They have now won all four of their matches.

Ramos has helped Portugal cope with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran forward has not played since the opening Nations League match.

Ronaldo featured in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales. Ramos replaced him during that game.

Ronaldo then remained on the bench for Portugal’s next match against Norway. He subsequently left the squad.

Portugal have continued to perform without him. They beat Norway 2-1, defeated Denmark 4-2 and then secured another win over Norway.

Norway Strike First

Norway took the lead in the 36th minute.

Kristoffer Ajer produced an excellent finish from the edge of the penalty area. He controlled Martin Ødegaard’s free kick before firing into the far corner.

Portugal responded quickly.

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João Cancelo levelled the score only two minutes later. His finish matched Ajer’s quality and gave Portugal a strong response.

The sides remained level for most of the second half.

Ramos Seals Portugal Win

Ramos finally broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.

Vitinha and João Félix combined in the build-up. Ramos then finished from close range to put Portugal ahead.

Portugal had to defend their lead with 10 men late in the match.

Francisco Conceição received a second yellow card and was sent off. Norway could not take advantage of the numerical advantage.

The result extended Portugal’s perfect run in Group A4.

Haaland Goes Without a Goal

Erling Haaland also endured another frustrating night.

The Norway striker failed to score for the second consecutive match.

Haaland has scored 65 goals in 59 international appearances. However, Portugal’s defence kept him quiet during the latest encounter.

Portugal now remain in strong position in Group A4. Their latest victory also shows that the team can continue producing results without Ronaldo.

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