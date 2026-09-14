WhatsApp Expands Music Clips for Status Updates to 30 Seconds

WhatsApp expands music clips in Status updates from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.

WhatsApp is expanding its music feature for Status updates, allowing users to share music clips of up to 30 seconds, according to WhatsApp Beta Info.

The change doubles the previous 15-second limit. As a result, users can now include longer portions of songs in their temporary Status posts.

Longer Music Clips Coming to WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp Status works similarly to Instagram Stories. It allows users to share temporary photos, videos and other updates with their contacts.

With the latest change, users can select up to 30 seconds of a song to accompany a photo in their Status.

They can also publish a music clip directly as a Status update. Previously, WhatsApp restricted music-based Status clips to 15 seconds.

More Options for Music Sharing

The expanded duration gives users greater flexibility when creating Status posts.

For example, users can choose a longer section of a favourite song instead of limiting their post to a short 15-second clip.

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The feature also makes music a more prominent part of WhatsApp’s Status experience. Meanwhile, the platform continues to expand features that make Status more competitive with temporary-content services such as Instagram Stories.

The latest update is expected to provide users with more creative options when sharing music and visual content through WhatsApp.

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