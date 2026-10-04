Sir Syed Foundation announces plans for a seven-faculty university in Karachi aimed at expanding local higher education opportunities

KARACHI, October 4, 2026: The Sir Syed Foundation plans to establish a new university in Karachi to expand access to higher education for young people, Foundation President and former first-class cricketer Engineer Anwar Ali said.

Speaking to the media at a ceremony at Naya Nazim Gymkhana, Anwar Ali said the groundwork for the proposed Al-Sayed University had been completed.

He said the foundation stone would be laid soon. The university is planned to begin with seven faculties offering modern educational programmes.

University Project Aims to Expand Education

Anwar Ali said Karachi needs more universities to meet the growing demand for higher education.

He noted that many young people face difficulties in finding suitable opportunities for advanced studies. The proposed university aims to provide modern education locally.

The initiative could also help students avoid travelling abroad solely to pursue higher education, he said.

“We have completed our groundwork and will soon share this good news with the students of Karachi,” Anwar Ali said.

Consultations with like-minded individuals are continuing, according to the foundation president. He added that the university’s charter is expected to be presented before the Sindh Assembly.

Sports and Healthy Activities Planned

Former Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Haider Hussain welcomed the proposed university.

He said Karachi urgently needs additional higher education institutions. Hussain also stressed the importance of providing students with opportunities for healthy extracurricular activities.

Other guests at the event also welcomed the initiative.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Nazir Hussain University expressed support for efforts to establish the new institution in Karachi.

Academics and Sports Figures Attend Ceremony

The event attracted a large number of academics and members of the sports community.

Vice-chancellors from various Karachi universities, professors, college faculty members and prominent sports personalities attended the gathering.

Pakistan Navy Sports Officer Lieutenant Commander Waseem Abbas, Zia-ud-Din of Zone 6, Muhammad Faheem of Zone 7, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Ijaz-ud-Din and Dr Majid were among those present.

The ceremony also featured personalities associated with the United States and Canada.

The proposed university is expected to add another option for students seeking higher education in Karachi once the required legal and institutional processes are completed.

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